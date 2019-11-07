Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $88.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.45.

D stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $80.26. 194,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,515. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

