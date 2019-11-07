Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt updated its FY19 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

WBT opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

In other news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

