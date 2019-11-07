Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Weight Watchers International updated its FY19 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $54.66.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. Sidoti set a $43.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

