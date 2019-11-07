Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of WW traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,366. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

