Weibo (WB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Weibo has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WB opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

