Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Nomura set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 151,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,228. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 145.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 675,525.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

