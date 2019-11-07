Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fulton Financial (FULT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) recently:

11/1/2019 – Fulton Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Fulton Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

10/25/2019 – Fulton Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Fulton Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2019 – Fulton Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2019 – Fulton Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2019 – Fulton Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

10/11/2019 – Fulton Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Fulton Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

10/3/2019 – Fulton Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

9/26/2019 – Fulton Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

9/20/2019 – Fulton Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Fulton Financial Corp alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.