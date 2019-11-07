Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for North American Construction Group (NOA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2019 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

11/5/2019 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – North American Construction Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2019 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

10/15/2019 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

10/8/2019 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

10/2/2019 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

