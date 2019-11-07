Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,303 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.45% of Transocean worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Transocean by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,529 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Transocean stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,044,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774,018. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Transocean’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

