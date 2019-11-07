Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,693 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.52% of PolyOne worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POL. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 313,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

