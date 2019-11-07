Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 41,055 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 29.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

