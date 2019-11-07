Wedbush Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,528,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

