Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 796,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,026. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

