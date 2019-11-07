Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

