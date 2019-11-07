Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Sells $366,372.70 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $366,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of W opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on W. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 625.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 218.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

