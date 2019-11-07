Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 139,545 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 320.6% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 112,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 82.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

