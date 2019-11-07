Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.