Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009491 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

