Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.78.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,416. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

