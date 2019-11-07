Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Earnings History for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.