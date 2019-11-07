Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.