Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

