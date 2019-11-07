Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Receives $7.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,319. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

