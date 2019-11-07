Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WACLY traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.55. Wacoal has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $137.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.36.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

