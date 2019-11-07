Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 1,518,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,594. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 236,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

