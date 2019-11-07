Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $51,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,686,000 after buying an additional 2,585,572 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,674,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,574,000 after purchasing an additional 933,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 743,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

