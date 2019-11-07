Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.55 ($62.27).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €47.33 ($55.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vonovia has a one year low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a one year high of €48.95 ($56.92).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.