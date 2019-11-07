Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,455 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2,706.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

VOD stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

