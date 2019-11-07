VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $4,041,153.36 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36.

Shares of VMW opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $799,292,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after buying an additional 157,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 670,437 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

