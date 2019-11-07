VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $4,041,153.36 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36.
Shares of VMW opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $799,292,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after buying an additional 157,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 670,437 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
