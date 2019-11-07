Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.19 million.Virtusa also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.51-$2.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of VRTU traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 311,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,619.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,640. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

