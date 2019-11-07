Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.19 million.Virtusa also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.51-$2.65 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.
Shares of VRTU traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 311,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00.
In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,619.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,640. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
