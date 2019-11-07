Virtu Financial Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.55. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

