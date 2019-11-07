Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) CEO Douglas A. Cifu Purchases 20,000 Shares

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VIRT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 775,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,576. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 158.2% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.