VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.12. VirnetX shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 114,963 shares.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 133,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

