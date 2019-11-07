Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 28,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,615. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

