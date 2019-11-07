Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $19.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.44. 1,356,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $473.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

