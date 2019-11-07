Version Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Version has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Version has a total market capitalization of $110,670.00 and $4.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Version coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 598,327,918 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

