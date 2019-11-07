Versapay (CVE:VPY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.58, 29,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 61,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on VPY. Eight Capital upped their price target on Versapay from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on Versapay and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Versapay Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Versapay (CVE:VPY)

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

