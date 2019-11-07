Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,486. The firm has a market cap of $383.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

VRCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $27,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,577,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,189,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,886 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,315 shares of company stock valued at $303,863. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

