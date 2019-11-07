Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRRM. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.10 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,471 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,910,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,058 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,752,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.