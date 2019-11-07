Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.57

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.57 and traded as low as $41.20. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 22,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (13.65) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

