Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 547,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,972. Vericel has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $717.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

