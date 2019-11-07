Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Ventas by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 99,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Ventas by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.