Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Issues Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $287.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.56. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other Venator Materials news, insider Kurt Ogden bought 15,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $68,903. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.