Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VECO. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Veeco Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

VECO opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $702.74 million, a PE ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

