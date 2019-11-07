Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.