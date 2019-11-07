Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $116.23. 2,909,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,902. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $115.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.