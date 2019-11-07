Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. 344,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

