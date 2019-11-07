Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.