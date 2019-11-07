Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,077 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.50. 298,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,609. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

