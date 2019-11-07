Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.94

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.94 and last traded at $107.74, with a volume of 90884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,931,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,859,000 after acquiring an additional 280,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 697,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

