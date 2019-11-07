Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $729.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $37,826.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at $843,573.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

